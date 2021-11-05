DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star is hosting their annual Big Black Tie Ball in North Texas on the evening of November 5.

The event celebrates the mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters, and the impact the organization provides children through receiving a lifelong relationship.

Through 116 years of proven processes, Big Brothers Big Sisters is considered the gold standard of mentoring. It is the nation’s largest donor and volunteer-supported network. Matches are made between volunteers, also known as “Bigs” and children, known as “Littles.”

Children can get involved with the organization when they are as young as five-years-old, and the relationships often last into their adulthood.

Big Brothers Big Sisters has served the Greater Dallas community for 93 years.

Jenny Harper, market president for BBBS, said Friday’s gala will be special. “Particularly in these challenging times, we have been working diligently to serve our local community and we are excited to celebrate the momentum we experienced this year.”

In-person and ticketed virtual attendees can take part in a silent auction available through November 7.

The Black Tie Ball begins with a cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m. The Cavanaugh Flight Museum is located at 4572 Claire Chennault Drive, in Addison.

Click here for more information on how you can get involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters.