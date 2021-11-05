DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas Police on Friday release a surveillance photo of a man they say is a suspect in a September murder on Forest Lane.
It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on September 8 at the Vue on Forest Apartments.
Officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene and has yet to be identified.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.