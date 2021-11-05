JOBSCBS 11 Is Hiring – Click Here To View Opportunities In DFW
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:dallas police, DFW News, Forest Lane, Murder, surveillance photo

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas Police on Friday release a surveillance photo of a man they say is a suspect in a September murder on Forest Lane.

Credit: Dallas Police

READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on September 8 at the Vue on Forest Apartments.

READ MORE: Rapper Yella Beezy Arrested, Charged With Sexual Assault, Child Endangerment

Officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.  He was pronounced dead on scene and has yet to be identified.

MORE NEWS: Fort Worth Law Enforcement Officers Seize 1 Kilogram Of Fentanyl; Enough To Kill Half-Million People, Police Say

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

CBSDFW.com Staff