By CBSDFW.com Staff
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth law enforcement officers seized one kilogram of fentanyl, enough to kill more than half a million people, according to the police department, on Nov. 4.

(credit: Fort Worth Police Dept.)

The bust came after a month long investigation initiated by a FWPD task force officer assigned to the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Western Drug Squad.

One firearm and $100,000 in cash was also seized. Four people were arrested.

