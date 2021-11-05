FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth law enforcement officers seized one kilogram of fentanyl, enough to kill more than half a million people, according to the police department, on Nov. 4.
READ MORE: Rapper Yella Beezy Arrested, Charged With Sexual Assault, Child Endangerment
The bust came after a month long investigation initiated by a FWPD task force officer assigned to the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Western Drug Squad.READ MORE: Former Grand Prairie Teacher Arrested, Charged With Indecency With A Child
One firearm and $100,000 in cash was also seized. Four people were arrested.
MORE NEWS: Fort Worth ISD Board Member Daphne Brookins Dies After Brief Illness
(2) Drug Squad. The one-kilogram recovery contained enough lethal doses to kill over 500k people.
In total, the seizure also resulted in the seizure of one firearm, $100,000 cash, & 4 arrests.
The courageous work by FWPD officers is a true embodiment of #FortWorthSafe
— Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) November 5, 2021