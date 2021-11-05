ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Thousands of US military servicemen and women are converging in North Texas for an annual event being held in a rare venue.

The annual football game between two military academies, Army and Air Force, will kick off Saturday morning at, of all places, the home of the Texas Rangers.

This will be the first football game ever played at what was built as a baseball stadium.

On Friday the men’s and women’s boxing teams from Air Force and Army squared off in an 11-bout competition.

This is the prelude to to Saturday’s game at Globe Life Field.

It will be only the fourth time in 55 games between the two academies that it will be played on a neutral field for what’s known as the Commander’s Classic.

Former Dallas Cowboy Chad Hennings, who is an Air Force Academy graduate, worked to bring the game here.

“If you’ve never experienced a service academy game I would highly recommend fans to come experience it just to watch the cadets march onto the field,” Hennings said. “Just that pomp and circumstance, that pageantry. It makes you proud to be an American, and that’s what this game is all about.”

Football field goal posts now temporarily stand in the infield and outfield of the new ballpark.

It’s the first year of a two-year contract to host the rivalry.

The title sponsor of the Commander’s Classic is Fort Worth-based Lockheed Martin.’