GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Matthew Ramos, a former teacher at the Young Women’s Leadership Academy at Arnold in Grand Prairie, was arrested Friday and charged with indecency with a child, the district and police said.
Ramos was in the Grand Prairie Detention Center on Friday afternoon, being held on a $50,000 bond.
Credit: Grand Prairie PoliceThe district was first notified about the allegation on October 22. Officials said police were called, and an investigation was opened, resulting in Friday’s arrest.
"I want parents to know that we do not tolerate any form of inappropriate communication or contact between a teacher and a student," said Grand Prairie ISD Superintendent Linda Ellis. "We will always act swiftly to make sure concerns are properly investigated and action is taken to ensure our students' safety."
Ramos, who has not been on campus since the day the allegation was made, has since resigned, and his situation has been reported to the State Board of Educator Certification as required, the district said.
Police did not provide additional information about the allegations against Ramos.
"Grand Prairie Police can confirm we were notified by Grand Prairie Independent School District of an incident involving a juvenile student," a spokesman said. "However, due to legal constraints surrounding juvenile information, we are unable to provide any information concerning potential cases involving juveniles."