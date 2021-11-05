FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD Board Trustee Daphne Brookins has died after a brief illness, the district announced Friday.
Brookins, who served as the District 4 trustee, was also the board’s second vice president. She was 54.READ MORE: Dallas Police Looking For Suspect In Forest Lane Murder
“Her colleagues are remembering her passion for student success, her commitment to the greater community, and her insightful vision for the Fort Worth ISD,” the district said in a statement.
Brookins was first elected in 2019. She was a motivational speaker and writer and had most recently worked as an adjunct instructor at Texas Wesleyan University.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
“Words cannot express our devastation and sadness at this news,” said Board President Tobi Jackson. “Ms. Brookins was a champion for kids and a much-valued colleague who embraced her board work with collegiality and dedication. More than that, she was a dear friend whose smile illuminated any room she was in. Our thoughts are with her family right now, especially her sons.”
The district did not provide the cause of death. It said funeral arrangements were pending.
MORE NEWS: Rapper Yella Beezy Arrested, Charged With Sexual Assault, Child Endangerment