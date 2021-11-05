AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A program that has helped hundreds of North Texans during the COVID pandemic is closing today, November 5.

The Texas Rent Relief Program will stop taking new applications at 5:00 p.m.

Officials with the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs say the number of requests for assistance has now exceed the funds available.

Texas Rent Relief will continue to disburse about $680 million in assistance for applications and additional funding requests currently under review. So far, the program has given out more than $1 billion in aid across the state.

Submitting an application does not guarantee payment, and applicants who have not yet started an application in the system must do so before the deadline. Applicants who started an application prior to the deadline will have 21 days to complete it.

Submitted applications currently being reviewed will continue to be processed until all program funds run out.

Officials say if additional funding becomes available at a later date, submitted applications will remain on file and will be reviewed in the order they were received and according to application review priorities.

For alternative assistance options, visit the Help for Texans webpage or call 211 Texas for information on organizations that are helping Texans with emergency rent and utility assistance.