PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – More than 5,200 Texans children have received a COVID vaccine within three days of one becoming available to kids between the ages of 5 and 11.

It’s still too early for any data on the impact outside of reports from clinical trials, but the stories shared by parents so far have been positive.

Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine appears to leave kids with a sore arm or leg, depending on where they choose to get the injection, but parents report they’re not seeing any other issues.

Julie Jennings eagerly grabbed up the first appointment Thursday at her pediatric practice’s Mesquite clinic.

Her two boys, 9-year-old Conor and 5-year-old Sean, both have health issues that put them at high risk for COVID-related complications.

“When someone says you’ll be completely fine unless your kids are immunocompromised, and you’re like, ‘Okay, awesome, right here!” she said pointing to herself.

When the boys finally got vaccinated yesterday, she and the nurse cried.

“‘Cause it was like relief, right? Just relief. Especially with immunocompromised kids, it’s relief,” she said, wiping away tears.

She was prepared, though, for side effects. Five year old Sean has had reactions to other vaccines, but this time, nothing happened.

“My oldest complained about it being sore for probably half a day, a couple hours, and then he forgot all about it. My youngest’s teacher asked him which arm he got the shot in and he said, ‘I don’t remember’. And I’m like, ‘Well it was your leg, so neither!’” she recalled

11-year-old Athena Ruiz of Plano squeezed her eyes shut while getting her vaccine.

A video of the experience shows her reacting with surprise.

“I didn’t even feel it!” she says.

One day later, she’s doing fine.

“It’s still hurting a little bit over here, but it’s nothing bad,” she said.

Her 5-year-old sister Artemis got hers, too.

When asked how she felt, she curled her bicep in a show of strength.