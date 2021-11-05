DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Markies Deandre Conway aka Yella Beezy was arrested in Collin County on three charges of sexual assault, abandoned endangered child and unlawful carrying a weapon.
Three years ago, the rapper (who has opened for Jay Z and Beyonce) was shot multiple times inside a car on the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewisville. At the time of the shooting, one of his friends, Dietric Alexander told CBS 11 that "He is a real humble, real nice guy. Very likable and funny type of guy."
Conway is currently being held at the Collin County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond amount for the Sexual Assault charge.