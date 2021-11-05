JOBSCBS 11 Is Hiring – Click Here To View Opportunities In DFW
By Kennedi Walker
MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) – A traveling memorial in Mansfield will honor the more than 5,000 veterans who have died since the 911 terrorist attacks.

Thirty-three tribute towers plastered with photos of fallen service members proudly stand tall.

“When you go through [the memorial] it’s not about someone who has died in service of our country, it’s about someone who has lived as a part of our country,” Tim Milligan said.

Veterans day is officially November 11th. The holiday is held on the anniversary of the end of World War I to honor U.S. veterans and victims of all wars.

The city of Mansfield is celebrating early. Along with the memorial there will be a parade, an art show and performances.

“[It is] humbling to note that you have individuals who would run into trouble as other folks were exiting,” Michael Evans, Mansfield’s Mayor, said.

The parade starts at 10 a.m.

