MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) – A traveling memorial in Mansfield will honor the more than 5,000 veterans who have died since the 911 terrorist attacks.
Thirty-three tribute towers plastered with photos of fallen service members proudly stand tall.READ MORE: Texas Joins States Suing Biden Administration Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For Employers
“When you go through [the memorial] it’s not about someone who has died in service of our country, it’s about someone who has lived as a part of our country,” Tim Milligan said.
Veterans day is officially November 11th. The holiday is held on the anniversary of the end of World War I to honor U.S. veterans and victims of all wars.READ MORE: Department Of Housing Closing Texas Rent Relief Program To New Applications
The city of Mansfield is celebrating early. Along with the memorial there will be a parade, an art show and performances.
“[It is] humbling to note that you have individuals who would run into trouble as other folks were exiting,” Michael Evans, Mansfield’s Mayor, said.MORE NEWS: Denton Police Arrest Zeniff Rudd For Allegedly Shooting, Killing Girlfriend Mindy Tenerias
The parade starts at 10 a.m.