CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Live music, food and games were just a few of the activities families enjoyed today at Carrollton’s annual Festival at the Switchyard.
“It’s fantastic to be back outside and the weather is really cooperating today,” Donna Franklin said.READ MORE: Crowd Surge Kills At Least 8 During Travis Scott Set At Astroworld Music Festival
Organizers say this is one of the cities signature events. It honors the critical role that the railroad plays in the city’s history.
“Here in historic downtown is where three rail lines cross and we have an actual switchyard,” Kelli Lewis said.READ MORE: Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi Survives Assassination Attempt, Officials Say
Last year’s festival was cancelled because of the pandemic. This year the energy was electric. Ted Kamel has been working the festival since it began. He says he’s thrilled and relieved to be back in business.
“We like to be around people, we like to interact,” Kamel said. “If you don’t understand what Texas is all about you need to come to one of these festivals. It’s probably the best I’ve seen anywhere in Texas.”MORE NEWS: 14-Year-Old Stevie Johnson Found Safe After Successful Amber Alert
The festival takes place each year on the first Saturday of November.