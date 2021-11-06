JOBSCBS 11 Is Hiring – Click Here To View Opportunities In DFW
By CBSDFW.com Staff
EAGLE PASS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Eagle Pass South Station rescued a Mexican national after he fell from a cliff on Nov. 4.

Agents assist a migrant who fell off a cliff. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

It happened near a creek in Eagle Pass.

Agents were able to quickly find the migrant who had fallen nearly 20 feet. He suffered several leg injuries and was assessed and carefully extracted by EMT certified agents.

The man was then turned over to EMS and transported to a local hospital. He was ultimately transferred to a San Antonio area hospital for further treatment.

 

 

