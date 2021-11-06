EAGLE PASS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Eagle Pass South Station rescued a Mexican national after he fell from a cliff on Nov. 4.
READ MORE: 14-Year-Old Stevie Johnson Found Safe After Successful Amber Alert
It happened near a creek in Eagle Pass.
Agents were able to quickly find the migrant who had fallen nearly 20 feet. He suffered several leg injuries and was assessed and carefully extracted by EMT certified agents.READ MORE: Crowd Surge Kills At Least 8 During Travis Scott Set At Astroworld Music Festival
The man was then turned over to EMS and transported to a local hospital. He was ultimately transferred to a San Antonio area hospital for further treatment.
MORE NEWS: School Districts Also Forced To Navigate Supply Chain Shortages