DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Some of the best chefs in the world went head-to-head over the weekend in Dallas’ Fair Park as part of the World Food Championships.
The competition is the largest in food sports and is sometimes coined the Olympic Games for chefs.
Over 1,200 professional and amateur cooks took part. The competition began on Friday wraps up on Tuesday.
Sunday, however, was the last day for public viewing.
"We've got chefs coming from 40 plus different states," said World Food Championship CEO Mike McCloud. "They're all coming to try to be discovered."
All the chefs competing have prequalified to join the competition by winning other cooking events.
“To even get to this championship, you have to win a qualifier somewhere else in the world,” McCloud said.
From barbecue to burgers, there's 10 cooking categories to compete in.
Aside from watching the chefs, attendees were also able to reap the benefits of attending a food competition including hundreds of pounds of barbecue as part of admission.