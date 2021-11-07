ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — An early morning crash on November 7, at the intersection of North Collins Street and the Interstate-30 service road, ended with one dead and a driver arrested.

It was just after 2:30 a.m. when the Arlington Police Department were called out to a two-vehicle crash.

Investigators believe the driver of a Hyundai Sonata, traveling southbound on Collins, ran a red light and hit a Honda HRV that was traveling through the intersection.

Two backseat passengers in the Honda were taken to a nearby hospital with very serious injuries. One of them, a 37-year-old male, was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Honda, who was providing rideshare service to the passengers at the time, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Sonata, later identified as Bernida Collins, was also taken to the hospital. Officials say based on evidence gathered at the scene and interactions with police after the crash, investigators believe the 50-year-old woman was intoxicated.

After obtaining a search warrant for her blood and a blood draw on Collins was completed. Police have not said what her level of intoxication was, if any, but are charging Collins with one count of Intoxication Manslaughter and one count of Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

The identity of the man killed in the crash will be released once the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has notified his next of kin.