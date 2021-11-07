FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting at a auto parts store Sunday morning.
So far, police have only said that a customer was being belligerent to a clerk at the AutoZone store in the 8600 block of South Hulen Street.
According to officials, the customer started patting himself as if he had a weapon.
It was at that point that police say the employee shot the unidentified customer– who at last check was in critical condition.
Investigators say the clerk, who also has not been identified, is cooperating with officers.