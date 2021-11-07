EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas family is grieving the loss of a loved one who died during a surge of concertgoers at a music festival in Houston Friday night.

Eight people were killed and hundreds injured at Astroworld.

“We went to the concert to have a good time, but we ended up losing my brother,” said Basil Baig, who says his brother Danish Baig died at the concert.

Danish, 27 years old, had been looking forward to Astroworld for weeks and attended the music festival with his fiancé and Basil.

As soon as rapper Travis Scott came out, Basil says chaos erupted at NRG Park.

“People started punching and shoving and doing horrendous things to each other,” he said. “There wasn’t room to breathe.”

Danish died saving his fiancée, according to Basil.

“She was getting hurt, hit left and right,” Basil said. “He didn’t deserve it. He tried saving her. He saved her. She was admitted into the hospital. It cost him his life.”

Baig’s family says Danish’s fiancé was released early from the hospital so she could attend his funeral Sunday afternoon in Colleyville. They didn’t want to comment on the exact nature of her injuries, but said she’s not doing well.

“He was an uncle, he was a great son, an amazing brother and he continued to show that until he died, until his last breath,” said Basil, who is haunted by his brother’s final moments.

Now, he is vowing to fight for justice for Danish and the seven others who lost their lives that night.

“Travis Scott should be held liable,” he said. “Live Nation. Anyone who was affiliated with the event, Astroworld Festival.”

Basil plans to make sure what happened will never be forgotten.

“My brother’s memory will live on, and all the people who lost their loved ones, their memory will live on.”