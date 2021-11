DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Luka Doncic did what new Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd remembers seeing plenty of times a decade ago as the point guard for the team.

Dallas fans are getting used to this from the young superstar who took the mantle from fellow European Dirk Nowitzki.

Luka hit a high-arching 3-pointer at the buzzer, another magical moment for the All-Star to give the Mavericks a 107-104 victory over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.

The 22-year-old took the inbound with 11 seconds remaining, dribbled past midcourt toward the left wing and lifted the shot over former teammate Josh Richardson, who was facing the Mavericks for the first time since an offseason trade.

“I played with a player like that before here; everybody knows the ball’s going to 41 and he delivers,” Kidd said. “I think everyone knew the ball was going to 77 and he delivered.”

Luka finished with 33 points to 32 for fellow All-Star Jayson Tatum, who bounced back from two rough shooting nights to help Boston rally from a 17-point halftime deficit with the Celtics missing another All-Star in Jaylen Brown, who has a hamstring injury.

The Celtics finally took their first lead on a 3-pointer from Marcus Smart before Kristaps Porzingis, who returned after missing five games with a back injury, followed a missed 3 by Jalen Brunson with a dunk for a 104-all tie with 1:39 remaining.

Boston could have had the last shot with Dallas inbounding with eight seconds left on the shot clock, but Smart fouled Luka in the backcourt with the shot clock down to five because Boston had a foul to give. The foul gave the Mavericks the final possession instead.

“I’ve got to communicate that to everybody so everybody knows,” first-year Celtics coach Ime Udoka said.

For Luka, it was another spectacular buzzer-beater, similar to the first one that got the NBA world talking in the 2020 playoff bubble. Richardson saw a few first-hand last season as well.

“I think I guarded it well,” said Richardson, who played after being listed as questionable with a left foot contusion. “He’s hit game-winners quite a few times. It’s tough, but you’ve got to give credit where it’s due. Good defense. Better offense.”

Porzingis had 15 of his 21 points in the second half and seven rebounds. The 7-foot-3 Latvian followed his tying dunk with his lone block on a driving layup attempt by Dennis Schroder, who scored 20 points.

“So happy to be back out on the court,” said Porzingis, who hadn’t played since leaving the second half of the home opener. “It sucks to not be able to play and help and then on top of that you have to put in all the cardio work to make sure you stay in shape. Playing is the fun part.”

Brunson and Reggie Bullock scored 13 points apiece. Luka, who was 5 of 10 from long range, had nine rebounds and five assists.

