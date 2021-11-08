GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The war in Afghanistan may be over but a North Texas family is reminded of it every day.

That’s because they have opened their home to an Afghan immigrant along with his expecting wife and three children.

Mohammed Stoman Hotak and his family barely made it out of Afghanistan in August aboard a packed plane, leaving their home with only two suitcases, because his work on a U.S. military base would make him a certain target of the Taliban.

Two weeks ago, the 29-year-old immigrant along with his pregnant wife and three children moved into the Grand Prairie home of Mark and Brenna Puls.

“We had three days notice that they would be here,” says Mark Puls.

“I just really thought what would we do if that was our situation how can we help,” says Brenna Puls. “So we thought, gosh, we’ve got this upstairs room there’s all these refugees, maybe we can open a room or something.”

The blended families celebrated Halloween with their kids and the guests have already become Dallas Cowboys fans.

Mohammed and his wife and kids arrived in this country with no one to call relatives.

But that’s what they now consider Mark and Brenna.

“We are family now and we will be family in the future as well,” Stoman Hotak, “and so I have now one family here in the U.S., that’s Mr. Mark and Brenna, so I have only one family.”

An online fundraising account has been set up to help the family with its needs.