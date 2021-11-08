DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) – For the first time since Christmas 2019, a mother saw her daughter.

A grandmother, was introduced to her grandson.

The reunions and introductions played out in the arrivals area of Terminal D at DFW Airport Monday, Nov. 8, the first day non-essential travel restrictions were eased for people from dozens of countries.

Airlines were required to verify proof of vaccinations for travelers over 18, and a negative COVID-19 test.

With that done though, Cecilia Uchimoto was finally able to fly with her son from El Salvador, to see her mother in Seagoville.

Haruki was born in February of 2020, and they had planned to visit that spring.

“But it never ended,” she said Monday. “Now that most people have vaccines, here we are.”

Gloria Carmona had last seen her mother when she flew home to Mexico after the holidays in 2019.

When she heard restrictions were easing, she quickly started making arrangements.

“I scheduled the travel just for her to arrive today,” she said.

She’s not leaving anytime soon either, staying through January to make up for lost time.

Travel is expected to continue to pick up from international destinations into next year.

Domestic travel is also picking up.

DFW Airport posted on Twitter Monday that it expects terminal garages to be at or near capacity during the week of Thanksgiving and into December.