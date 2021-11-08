DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton Police arrested a Krum man for murder after an investigation into a deadly, alcohol-related crash revealed he had multiple Driving While Intoxicated convictions.
Investigators determined Damon Brown, 52, was driving while intoxicated and speeding when he ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle at Jim Christal Road and N. Western Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 22.
The driver of the other vehicle, 34-year-old Aman Qureshi, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Until Monday afternoon, Nov. 8, Brown was hospitalized for critical injuries sustained in the crash.
Upon his release from the hospital, Brown was arrested for murder and taken to the Denton County Jail.
A review of Brown’s criminal history showed he had been convicted of DWI three separate times, making his most recent DWI offense a felony under statute enhancements, Denton Police siad.
The Denton Police Department said it has made nearly 800 DWI arrests so far in 2021, exceeding the department’s previous record of 711 cases in 2019.
“Officers will continue to proactively look for and arrest intoxicated drivers in an effort to prevent future tragedies like this,” the police department said in a news release.