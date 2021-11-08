WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Wylie Police Department is continuing their initiative to combat holiday package thefts this year by offering its station as a delivery site, police officials said Monday.
Wylie police will allow residents to again send packages to their station where they will be secured until they are picked up. The service is provided free of charge, but limited to packages under 50 lbs.
Officials said they have been offering the service for the past three years.
Residents who choose to utilize this service must contact the department after placing their orders and provide a government identification document at the time of pickup.
The service will continue through December 16th and packages will be available for pickup throughout the week.
Pickup times are Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm, and on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 5pm to 8pm.