GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The principal at the center of a controversy over social media posts and allegations of teaching Critical Race Theory at Heritage High School in Colleyville is leaving the school district — but not immediately.
Dr. James Whitfield announced he will resign effective August 15, 2023. As part of the settlement between Whitfield and the school board, he will remain on paid leave until then.
Whitfield’s announcement comes after the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board voted unanimously to accept his resignation on November 8.
The trustees and Whitfield, who became the school's first Black principal in 2020, agreed that his resignation was in the best interests of students, although some students and parents had rallied in support of the principal earlier this year.
The controversy made national headlines as debates over education intensified, particularly over concerns about the alleged use of Critical Race Theory in lessons.
The GCISD school board unanimously voted to propose non-renewal of Whitfield's contract in September, and he has been on paid administrative leave since late August.
The district has previously said that their decision to cut ties with the principal is unrelated to public statements made at a school board meeting, where members of the public claimed Whitfield embraced Critical Race Theory and wanted “anti-racism involved in teaching”, or because of photos on his social media account of him and his wife that some felt were inappropriate.