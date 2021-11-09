DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One of the firefighters with Dallas Fire Rescue (DFR) injured in a natural gas explosion at an apartment complex on September 29 is being released from the hospital.
Firefighter Ronald Hall is scheduled to be released from the Zale Lipshy Pavilion rehabilitation center this afternoon and will continue recovering at home.
In addition to burns over about 40% of his body, Hall suffered a broken leg and subsequent infection after the explosion at the Highland Hills Apartments in southeastern Dallas. The blast injured three other firefighters and displaced some 300 residents.
In October, Dallas police filed charges in connection with the explosion. Seven deadly conduct warrants were issued for Phillip Dankins.
Investigators say the 28-year-old was involved in a shooting at the complex and a round hit the gas line inside an apartment.
Sources tell CBS 11 News the mother of Dankins’ child lived at the complex where the explosion happened and that the two had some type of altercation that ended with Dankins firing a weapon in an apartment. The bullet hit a natural gas line, creating enough damage to cause a serious leak.