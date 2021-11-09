JOBSCBS 11 Is Hiring – Click Here To View Opportunities In DFW
By CBSDFW.com Staff
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A stolen French Bulldog has been reunited with his family in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth Police said on Monday, Nov. 8, a potential buyer of Dumbo the pup threatened its owner with a handgun and robbed him of his personal belongings and the dog.

The prospective buyer gave the victim a random address in a cul-de-sac area and that’s where the robbery happened.

The owner called police and on Tuesday, detectives were able to track down Dumbo and  the suspect.

Dumbo the French Bulldog (credit: Fort Worth PD)

Dumbo was reunited with his family, the Magañas and is in good hands, Fort Worth Police said on Twitter.

The Magañas reunited with their puppy, Dumbo. (credit: Fort Worth PD)

The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

No other details have been released.

