FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A stolen French Bulldog has been reunited with his family in Fort Worth.
Fort Worth Police said on Monday, Nov. 8, a potential buyer of Dumbo the pup threatened its owner with a handgun and robbed him of his personal belongings and the dog.
The prospective buyer gave the victim a random address in a cul-de-sac area and that’s where the robbery happened.
The owner called police and on Tuesday, detectives were able to track down Dumbo and the suspect.
Dumbo was reunited with his family, the Magañas and is in good hands, Fort Worth Police said on Twitter.
The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.
No other details have been released.