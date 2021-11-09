JOBSCBS 11 Is Hiring – Click Here To View Opportunities In DFW
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Child abuse, DFW News, Haltom City, Munchausen syndrome by proxy, Susan Reynolds

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Haltom City mother Susan Reynolds was arrested after law enforcement officials said she falsified medical history in two of her children, leading to unneeded medical interventions for both of them.

Susan Reynolds (credit: Tarrant County Jail)

Reynolds faces charges of injury to a child/bodily injury and endangering a child.

Police said the criminal investigation is ongoing and additional charges cannot be ruled out at this time.

If anyone has additional information, including any donations made to Susan Reynolds for the health of her children, please contact Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, Detective M. Weber at 817.884.3749.

