TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Haltom City mother Susan Reynolds was arrested after law enforcement officials said she falsified medical history in two of her children, leading to unneeded medical interventions for both of them.
READ MORE: The Ones For Wellness - The Best Time Of Day To Work Out
Reynolds faces charges of injury to a child/bodily injury and endangering a child.READ MORE: 'I'm Very Proud Of The Opportunity' Says First Latino Elected Mayor Of Mesquite
Police said the criminal investigation is ongoing and additional charges cannot be ruled out at this time.MORE NEWS: 'In-Store' Holiday Shopping Is Back, Retailers Say
If anyone has additional information, including any donations made to Susan Reynolds for the health of her children, please contact Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, Detective M. Weber at 817.884.3749.