By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Child Death, The Colony, The Colony Police Department

THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Colony Police Department responded to the death of a 12-year-old child Monday, Nov. 8 at local hotel and at this point do not suspect foul play.

The child’s family said the 12-year-old had been sick for several days, according to investigators.

Police said the child became unresponsive and the parents called 911.

Around 1 p.m., The Colony Fire Department responded and confirmed the child had died.

The Colony Police Department is investigating the child’s death with assistance from Denton County forensic investigators and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

