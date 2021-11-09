THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Colony Police Department responded to the death of a 12-year-old child Monday, Nov. 8 at local hotel and at this point do not suspect foul play.
The child’s family said the 12-year-old had been sick for several days, according to investigators.READ MORE: The Ones For Wellness - The Best Time Of Day To Work Out
Police said the child became unresponsive and the parents called 911.READ MORE: 'I'm Very Proud Of The Opportunity' Says First Latino Elected Mayor Of Mesquite
Around 1 p.m., The Colony Fire Department responded and confirmed the child had died.MORE NEWS: 'In-Store' Holiday Shopping Is Back, Retailers Say
The Colony Police Department is investigating the child’s death with assistance from Denton County forensic investigators and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.