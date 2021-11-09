DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On the afternoon of November 8 ground will be broken on a new 230 unit, mixed-income rental housing complex in Oak Cliff.

The project is being called “Gateway Oak Cliff,” and will be located on South Beckley Avenue.

The area used to be the parking lot of an existing Dallas County building, but now the county is leasing the land to help offer more affordable housing options in the area.

It’s a public-private partnership between multiple organizations including Catholic Housing initiative.

Developers say the 3 acre plot is all about capturing opportunity, as the growth of Oak Cliff over the years has driven up the price to live there.

The apartment complex is meant to make sure working class families aren’t run out of the area.

“Oak Cliff has seen a tremendous amount of revitalization, which on the surface is good. Everyone loves revitalization, but the dark side is displacement, where you are pushing people out of their housing,” said Joe Dingman of Catholic Housing Initiative.

All but 46 of the units will be designated as affordable housing for families who earn 60 percent or less of the area median income, which is about $53,000 for a family of four.

“We are providing housing opportunities for people who may otherwise sort of find themselves priced out of the market,” Dingman said.

The project is expected to be completed by the Summer of 2023.