DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Parkland Hospital officials have named Edmundo Castañeda as their new Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective early January 2022.
Castañeda replaces David Lopez, who retired in May 2021.
"Parkland is noted for being one of the best public health systems in the country," said Castañeda, who is fluent in Spanish. "I'm looking forward to joining the leadership team and serving the residents of Dallas County. It's a time of great opportunity as well as challenges for the health system as it fulfills its mission of providing quality healthcare to all of the community, regardless of socio-economic status."
With more than 20 years of experience in healthcare, Castañeda recently served as the president of Mercy General Hospital and Woodland Memorial Hospital in Sacramento, California. He previously served in other healthcare leadership positions in New Mexico and El Paso.
Parkland is currently facing surging COVID fatality rates among the unvaccinated and is ramping up a program to combat diabetes in Dallas county.