FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The future PGA of America headquarters in Frisco represents $2.5 billion of economic impact as well as hundreds of new jobs.

PGA of America Senior Director of Golf Properties Jimmy Terry remembers six years ago when the dream was just beginning.

“To look back at what’s there today versus what was here in 2015, it’s completely amazing to me,” he said.

The 600-acre, $520 million project will feature two championship courses, each designed by a premier golf architect.

Both courses are expected to open by spring of 2023.

“Twenty-six of our championships in the first 12 years, six of them televised major championships, that’s what people are really getting excited about,” Terry said.

Anticipation is also rising for the Omni resort that will be on property.

There will be 500+ guest rooms, restaurants and shops as well as indoor and outdoor meeting space.

Additionally, there will be a 10-hole short course called “the swing” and 75,000 square-foot putting course called the “dance floor.”

“We have the ability to introduce the game of golf to any level of person,” Terry said. “You don’t have to be the biggest, the fastest, the strongest.”

“It’s a generational opportunity to develop the talent of the PGA of America,” PGA of America Senior Director of Education Dawes Marlatt said.

“We don’t just mean playing the game, but we also mean the golf industry workforce which is two million individuals in this country.. as well as grow inclusion,” PGA of America Chief People Officer Sandy Cross said.

“That’s what makes this place unique compared to anything else,” Terry said.