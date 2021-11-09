DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — We’re learning more about those injured during the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston. The youngest injured victim is a 9-year-old boy from Dallas.

Family members say young Ezra Blout is fighting for his life at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

Ezra traveled from Dallas to the concert in Houston with his dad, Treston Blount, on Friday. Relatives say the pair loves Travis Scott and the concert was meant to be an exciting time for them to bond.

The grandfather of the little boy, Bernon Blount, told CNN what is believed to have happened at the show. “When my son went to the concert, he had my grandson on his shoulder,” Blout said. “All the people pushed in and he could not breathe so he ended up passing out because of all the pressure that was being applied to his body. And when he passed out, Ezra fell off his shoulder and fell into the crowd.

The 9-year-old was trampled and according to relatives has damage to his organs, swelling on his brain and at some point went into cardiac arrest.

Ezra’s grandmother, Terecia Blount, said, “The trampling over, the pushing… or whatever that was going on that caused all the severe injuries to the grandson is something that I don’t have words for,” she said. “I don’t know how they could have allowed those things to happen to him or anyone else’s child. So we are just, I guess asking for prayers right now for Ezra, and his mom and dad and for the entire family at this point.”

The family say doctors put Ezra in a medically induced coma in an attempt to overcome trauma to his brain.

The family has established a GoFundMe to support Ezra’s recovery.

The family has hired attorney Ben Crump, who issued a statement accusing the Astroworld Festival’s management of being reckless.

Several lawsuits have been filed against the event and rappers Travis Scott and Drake, after eight people died as a result of the crowd surge.