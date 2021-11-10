TYLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On November 5, 2021, Phillip Wayne Hayes, the defense attorney representing accused murderer Billy Chemirmir in court, was arrested in Smith County on a charge of Solicitation of Prostitution.

According to the police affidavit, on October 5, 2021, multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a sting operation targeting individuals soliciting prostitution using a website linked to human trafficking and prostitution.

Between 3:13 p.m. and 5:59 p.m., police say Hayes began texting with an undercover officer.

Hayes allegedly asked the officer for sexual services in exchange for $110.00 and requested a meeting location.

Around 6:00 p.m., Hayes’ 2020 black Land Rover Defender pulled up to the agreed upon location, and Hayes was taken into custody by the arrest team and charged with solicitation of prostitution.

While in custody, Hayes made statements admitting to soliciting sex from the undercover officer for $110.00.

In accordance with a recent change to Texas law in early September, solicitation of prostitution is considered a felony in Texas. It is punishable by up to two years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Hayes is the defense attorney of accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir, who is accused of being one of the most prolific serial killers in state history. He has been indicted for 18 murders, 10 of which were in Dallas County.

Jury selection for the trial began on November 10, and the trial is expected to begin on November 15.

