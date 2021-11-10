FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth city councilman Cary Moon has announced he is running for a seat in the Texas House of Representatives.
Moon has served on the Fort Worth City Council since 2015, representing District 4, which spans from east Fort Worth and Carter Riverside northward near Keller.
Moon is running for the House District 93 seat, which is currently held by Rep. Matt Krause.
Krause has announced a run for Texas Attorney General and will be leaving his House seat. His district includes parts of Fort Worth, Saginaw, Haslet, and Blue Mound.
Moon will also be leaving his city council seat in accordance with the Fort Worth city charter, although he may continue to serve in an acting position until a replacement is selected.
Moon is running as a self-described conservative and cites immigration, energy prices, and education as being the main issues in his campaign.