By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:DFW News, East Berry Street, Fort Worth, Madison Mitchell, missing, South Riverside

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are asking for the public’s help finding 15-year-old Madison Mitchell who was last seen on Nov. 9.

Her last known location is South Riverside and East Berry Street.

Mitchell is 5’0″ tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. She was wearing a white t-shirt and black tights on the day she was reported missing.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call police at 817. 392. 4222.

