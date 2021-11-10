FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in Fort Worth Police custody following an approximately 35-minute long standoff with the SWAT team on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

The suspect, wanted for a stabbing and striking multiple people in his vehicle, was stopped in a white crew cap pickup truck on a neighborhood street starting shortly before 3:00 p.m.

It happened at Autumn Park and Deer Trail in Southwest Fort Worth.

SWAT officers ultimately used what appeared to be tear gas to get the suspect into custody.

A nearby school, Poynter Elementary, was on lockdown during the standoff as a precaution.

All student and staff are safe.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said it all started around 11:45 a.m. with a stabbing on Las Vegas Trail.

That victim is in critical condition.

Officers located the suspect two hours later on Camp Bowie West, where witnesses said the suspect had run over at least one person.

“We know that multiple people were potentially struck,” said Chief Noakes. “We don’t know their conditions yet. The person who was initially attacked, when we responded to this stabbing, (is in) very critical condition and in surgery.”

During the pursuit, the suspect carjacked the pickup truck and continued running from officers.

When police chased him into the subdivision, he tried to get away again, until he was boxed in.

Police got him into custody without injury or incident.

The man in custody was escorted to a waiting MedStar ambulance.

No officers were hurt in the apprehension of the suspect.

