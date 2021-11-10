ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Rockwall Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of robbery.
Police officials said on November 10 that Jamar Thomas Sayvionne of Dallas is wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery that occurred in the 1300 block of Ridge Road in Rockwall on October 25, 2021.
Sayvionne was issued a warrant for his arrest, and anyone with information on his current location is encouraged to contact Detective Tinsley at the Rockwall Police Department at 972-71-6733.
Additionally, Rockwall County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for tips that lead to Sayvionne’s arrest. Anyone with information can remain anonymous and can call 972-771-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online, or submit a text tip after downloading the free P-3 Tips app.