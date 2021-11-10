SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS – Collin, Dallas, Denton, Hunt, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant and Wise County until 10:00pm.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH – 1:00AM Thursday

A fresh helping of cool, dry air is on the way from Canada but as with most cold fronts, the price to pay will be the chance of storms across the Metroplex, a few of which could be on the stronger side. The good news is that by Thursday morning, it’ll be a distant memory and the skies will turn brilliantly sunny for Veterans Day and the rest of the week.

THREAT: The Storm Prediction Center has placed some of north Texas under a ‘slight risk’ of severe weather, mainly along and north of Interstate-20. For areas south of that, the threat is even lower with only a ‘marginal’ chance of some storms reaching severe limits.

There is a slight risk (2 out of 5) of severe weather this evening, mainly along and north of I-20. I'm not overly concerned but some hail and gusty winds will be possible with any of the punchier storms. #CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/Fynid6yQu3 — Blake Mathews (@BlakeMathews08) November 10, 2021

The biggest threat with these storms will be brief, torrential downpours with a small chance of hail and gusty winds. Some storms could produce winds in excess of 50 mph but only in isolated instances. The tornado chance remains very low but we could see a quick spin up along and north of the Red River. We are not expecting a widespread severe weather outbreak at this time.

TIMING: The front is expected to enter our far northwest zones around 7:00 p.m. By around 9:00 p.m., the line of storms should be approaching the Metroplex by around 9pm and then quickly exit Dallas and Tarrant counties by 10:00 p.m.

A thin band of storms can be expected in the Metroplex between 7pm (NW) to about 11pm (far SE). Again, not overly concerned with severe weather but small hail and gusty winds can't be ruled out. #CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/3hCdyYj08R — Blake Mathews (@BlakeMathews08) November 10, 2021

For areas in our southeast zones — Corsicana and Athens — you guys should be done with the weather around 11:00 p.m. to midnight.

