AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On November 10, the office of House Speaker Dade Phelan announced several appointments to three Texas House working groups.
The Windstorm Insurance Legislative Oversight Board, which “monitors the Texas Windstorm Insurance Associations and windstorm insurance regarding rate adequacy, operations of the association and availability of coverage,” will add Representatives Abel Herrero, Ryan Guillen, Mayes Middleton and Ed Thompson to its ranks.
Speaker Phelan named Reps. Tan Parker, Lee Bratcher, Cesare Fracassi, Natalie Smolenski, Peter Vogel, and Grant Weston as his delegates to the Work Group on Blockchain Matters, which is “tasked with developing a master plan for the expansion of the blockchain industry in Texas and [recommending]… policies and state investments in connection with blockchain technology.”
Reps. Gary VanDeaver, Oscar Longoria, and Dr. Brenda Kays of Kilgore College were appointed to the Texas Commission on Community College Finance, which is responsible for making recommendations for state funding formulas and levels for public community colleges across the state.