LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents together with Webb County Constables arrested cartel member Jose Francisco Paz-Ruiz near downtown Laredo.
Paz-Ruiz was taken into custody on Nov. 9. The 23-year-old Mexican national had outstanding warrants with Webb County Sheriff's Office and Texas Department of Public Safety and is allegedly a member of the transnational criminal organization known as Cartel Del Noreste.
Paz-Ruiz was reportedly seen outside a home in Laredo getting into a black pickup truck before it drove away. Deputies attempted to conduct a vehicle stop near Madison Street and Santa Maria Avenue when the driver failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations air asset maintained visual of the vehicle and locations.
The driver and Paz-Ruiz absconded from the vehicle under the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge and jumped into the Rio Grande River. The driver swam back to Mexico but Paz-Ruiz was arrested. Paz-Ruiz was processed accordingly.