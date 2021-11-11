BENBROOK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials with the Benbrook Water Authority issued a statement this morning rescinding an earlier Boil Water Notice, effective November 11 at 9:30 a.m.
The Boil Water Notice was issued on November 9 when the Benbrook Water Authority noticed a drop in water pressure after a water main broke near Bellaire Drive and Loop 820.
The Benbrook Water Authority has repaired the water main and restored service to the affected area.
Officials confirmed that customers who were affected by the Notice no longer need to boil their water before use.