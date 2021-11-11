FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said this morning that defensive end Randy Gregory will miss multiple weeks with a calf strain he suffered in Wednesday’s practice. He is expected to miss Sunday’s game and next week’s game against Kansas City at a minimum.

Gregory could even be placed on injured reserve, which would cost him at least three games. No decision had been made as of Thursday morning.

Gregory’s injury is a potentially serious blow to the Cowboys’ defense, he has been a dominant force on the line this season with five sacks, 12 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in seven games. The Cowboys were already thin on the defensive line with injuries to Demarcus Lawrence, Neville Gallimore, and Tristan Hill, and will have to turn to depth players Tarell Basham, Dorance Armstrong, and Chauncey Golston to fill the void left by Gregory. Defensive Rookie Of The Year front-runner Micah Parsons, who has already spent some time on the line this year, will also see time filling in for Gregory.

Two other Cowboys players were injured this week. Receiver Cedrick Wilson will miss his second consecutive practice on Thursday due to an injured shoulder, and left tackle Tyron Smith may remain sidelined for a second straight game due to an ankle injury.

Calf Injuries have been a thorn in the team’s side this season. Quarterback Dak Prescott missed the Vikings game after straining a calf, which McCarthy said was similar to Gregory’s. Receiver Michael Gallup also suffered a strained calf, missing seven games. He is expected to return this Sunday when the team faces the Atlanta Falcons.