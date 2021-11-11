DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An ongoing investigation that started in July 2021 led to detectives seizing more than $250,000 in U.S currency, over 160 lbs. of marijuana, four firearms, drug paraphernalia, money counting machines, a 2018 Ford 150, and other supporting criminal evidence.
A woman initially complained to the Dallas Police Department about the suspect, Taylor Smith using her identity to lease a condominium in the 1700 block of Bennett Avenue. During the investigation, Detective Luis Velazquez established enough probable cause to draft a search warrant. This was the second search warrant in regard to the woman's identity being used fraudulently by the 32-year-old.
On November 10, 2021, the Central Crime Response Team and Deployment covert officers executed a search warrant at the condo. During the execution of the search warrant, officers arrested Smith. He was taken to Dallas Police Headquarters to be interviewed.
Smith was charged with possession of marijuana, which is a second-degree felony.