FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Japanese Garden inside the Fort Worth Botanic Garden is known for its beauty year-round. But in the fall, the colors of the flowers and foliage are particularly stunning.

It is during this colorful season that the Garden partners with the Fort Worth Japanese Society to host a Fall Japanese Festival.

Bob Byers with the Botanic Garden says thousands of people congregate within the garden to embrace and learn about Japanese culture.

There will be lots of really interesting things to do that are based on Japanese culture,” Byers explains. “There are a lot of Japanese entertainers, we have Japanese dancers, Japanese sword fighters, and this year we have something we’ve never had before, which is a sumo club will be coming out.”

Guests will be able to enjoy Japanese foods and learn about Japanese traditions like the art of Origami and writing in Kanji.

“It’s a way to appreciate what we can learn from each other,” Byers says. “As such a diverse culture here in Fort Worth, this is a this is a great place to come and learn about one of the groups that’s really contributed to our community.”

While embracing the Japanese culture, guests will also be able to admire the beauty of the Japanese Garden, which was established almost 50 years ago.

“Well, maybe I’m biased, but in my opinion, this is one of the most beautiful places to be in Fort Worth at any time of the year, and the Fall is probably the peak of the entire year for the garden,” Byers says.

The Japanese Festival is November 13th and 14th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The last admission ticket is sold each day at 3 p.m.

Admission to the festival is included with a $12 general admission ticket into the Botanic Garden.

To avoid lines, tickets can be purchased online prior to arrival.

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden is located at 1700 University Drive, Fort Worth, Texas 76107.