DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A former Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic caught on video repeatedly kicking a homeless man, no longer has a valid state license.
The Department of State Health Services suspended Brad Cox’s EMT paramedic license this week.
The family of Kyle Vess, 32, the man who was kicked, is pushing for criminal charges against Cox now that the video has come to light.
“I remember getting booked into the jail and I couldn’t feel my face,” Vess said during a news conference with his attorney recently. “I don’t remember nothing really. My black eye and concussions and broken bones and a deviated septum and cracked teeth. He messed me up pretty good.”
For more than two years, Vess was charged with assaulting a public servant.
He spent time in a mental hospital and was later placed on house arrest.
Criminal charges against Vess were dropped shortly after the video was made public.
Cox was on paid administrative leave and then fired by Dallas Fire-Rescue in late October.