DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery held a ceremony Thursday to honor and celebrate our nation’s heroes on Veterans Day.
The ceremony featured the U.S. Army 1st Cavalry Division Band, the Midlothian High School Choir, the Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base’s Color Guard, a flyover by the Air Force Reserves’ 457th Squadron, and a rifle salute by the 2nd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment.READ MORE: Smithfield United Methodist Church Hosting Blood Drive
Organizers wanted to pay tribute to all American veterans with both pomp and circumstance and moments of quiet reflection.
“Your time in uniform, no matter the number of years you served, made our United States and this world a better place,” said Captain Mark McLean, the Commanding Officer of the Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base.READ MORE: Army Nurse Reunited With Daughters In Argyle Veterans Day Celebration
Veterans, current members of the armed forces, and their loved ones all came together for the ceremony.
“Her husband, our dad, was in World War II, and he passed away in August and is buried here at this beautiful cemetery,” said Alison Kiburz, who attended with her sister and mother.
The Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery opened in 2000. Since then, it’s become the final resting place for more than 75,000 veterans and their eligible family members.
“My husband and son are buried here,” said Patricia Dischert, who lives in Fort Worth. “They served.”MORE NEWS: Couple Arrested After Exploiting Elderly Victim, Trying To Steal $240K
As the families of veterans think about all they sacrificed to keep our country safe and free, generation after generation, they hope it serves as a reminder to all Americans to recommit to honoring those who answered the call.