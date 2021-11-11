FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The common-law husband of the notorious sweetheart swindler was sentenced Thursday to 125 years in prison after entering a guilty plea in a Tarrant County court.
Paul Hill was given the concurrent sentences by District Court Judge Robb Catalano.
According to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office, the sentence came after Hill pled guilty to several charges, including bail jumping, failure to appears, money laundering, theft and engaging in organized crime.
"This should serve as a warning to those who exploit our senior citizens," Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson said. "We are prosecuting these cases and seeking the maximum penalty."
Desiree Boltos was sentenced to 263 years in prison three years ago.
Desiree Boltos was sentenced to 263 years in prison three years ago.

During her trial, elderly victims testified that Boltos seduced them and stole their savings.