FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW) – A new public service announcement campaign launched by the National Medal of Honor Museum (MOHM) to be built in Arlington has brought in some presidential power.

In recorded messages, three living former presidents, Obama, Bush, and Clinton, are sharing their support for both Medal of Honor recipients and the MOHM.

The museum will be built in the heart of the Arlington entertainment district with groundbreaking slated for early 2022.

It is expected to be completed by 2024.

While the plans, location, and dates are already set, MOHM President and CEO Chris Cassidy says they still want to increase awareness about the project across the nation.

He says he wants people to know what they are doing and even help raise donations for the museum.

Cassidy said, “We’re asking folks to just spread the awareness. It costs money to build things and if anyone is inclined to contribute, every dollar helps. You can do that on the website mohmuseum.org.”

Cassidy says organizers want to build a component of the museum on the National Mall in Washington D.C. too.

Here in Arlington, he says the hope is that the museum will serve multiple functions.

He said it will not only serve as a gathering place to honor and learn the stories of America’s heroes, but also as a place to inspire America.

Cassidy added, “housed in that museum will be a leadership institute that we are really proud of that will bring programming to students and adults.”

On November 11, J.P. Morgan Chase announced a $1 million donation to the museum foundation.