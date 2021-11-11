PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano Fire Department investigators have determined it was lightning that caused a massive fire at a house Wednesday.
Firefighters got the call around 5:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Harrington Drive – not from Park Boulevard and Alma Drive.
When they arrived, they found flames running through the attic of the two-story home.
Fire eventually punched through the roof.
A spokesman says a neighbor saw lightning hit the house.
No one was hurt.