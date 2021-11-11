VETERANS DAYTuskegee Airman Charles McGee Honored | Other Events In North Texas | List: Discounts
By CBSDFW.com Staff
PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano Fire Department investigators have determined it was lightning that caused a massive fire at a house Wednesday.

Firefighters got the call around 5:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Harrington Drive – not from Park Boulevard and Alma Drive.

When they arrived, they found flames running through the attic of the two-story home.

Fire eventually punched through the roof.

A spokesman says a neighbor saw lightning hit the house.

No one was hurt.

