NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – The Smithfield United Methodist Church will be hosting a blood drive in partnership with Carter BloodCare to boost the ongoing mission of keeping a safe and sufficient blood supply on hand and in recognition of Veterans Day on November 13.
The drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 13 at 6701 Smithfield Road in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus.
Carter BloodCare staff and unvaccinated donors will be required to wear facial coverings at the drive, except during temperature checks or when eating or drinking after the donation. Vaccinated donors will also be encouraged to wear masks.
Potential blood donors may volunteer at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds can give independently and there is no upper age limit.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, individuals can contact Laurie Rollins at (817) 281-0314.
"In recognition of Veterans Day Nov. 11, Carter BloodCare encourages blood donors to give in November in honor and support of U.S. military veterans and active duty service members. This month is also a time to donate blood in gratitude for good health," a Carter BloodCare spokesperson said.
Community members can host their own blood drives in memory of veterans by emailing BookABloodDrive@carterbloodcare.org.