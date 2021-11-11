GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – They served with dignity but some say their final resting place is a disgrace.

A civil rights group in Grand Prairie is frustrated that a cemetery for mostly Black veterans has been turned down for government funding that would honor veterans buried in unmarked or damaged gravesites.

There are nearly 100 mostly Black veterans buried at Antioch Life Park Cemetery just across the lake from DFW National Cemetery.

But the two burial grounds for American heroes could not be more different.

Army veteran Ray Lucas knows his friend is buried here, but there’s nothing to mark the grave of the World War II veteran

“He deserved better than this,” said Lucas.

Some who served from World War I to Vietnam, have damaged headstones, others have none at all.

Army Veteran Tracy Aldridge visited for the first time.

“There’s a big risk of them being forgotten,” said Aldridge. “No one else has been here today to recognize these veterans other than ourselves.”

On the other side of Mountain Creek Lake, DFW National Cemetery radiates respect for those who served their country.

Grand Prairie’s NAACP chapter petitioned the National Cemetery Administration this year for help but was told in an email it “…does not have the authority to expend federal funds to support historic preservation activities on properties other than its own.”

“I just feel like there should be some type of funding when you have this many veterans that are laying here to rest,” said Angela Luckey of the Grand Prairie NAACP.

“If this was an all-white cemetery DFW would have brought flowers out here they would have brought flags,” said Lucas.

The owner of the cemetery has worked to improve the condition of gravesites, some of which were completely covered with grass this time last year.

But he says he doesn’t have the funds needed to place a marker where he and others know World War II Veteran Nat Williams is buried.

The cemetery owner tried to raise money for repairs and upgrades last year but says that only brought in about $1,000.