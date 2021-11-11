FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Trying to buy a home in DFW in 2021 has been quite the challenge for many homebuyers and families who’ve continuously lost bid after bid.

Many have been left feeling exhausted and ready to give up on their search, according to real estate experts.

“It’s really discouraging,” said realtor Todd Loung with Re/Max DFW Associates. “They spend a lot of time searching for homes online. They have to schedule tours with their agent take time off of work, make an offer, get pre-approved and at the end of the day you’re competing against a bunch of other buyers and you end up losing so it’s discouraging.”

While the aforementioned may be true for a wide number of people, Loung says there are some things they can do to avoid feeling the burnout as they continue house hunting.

Loung suggest for starters work with an agent who has experience and knows the area.

“You really need to have an experienced agent who knows what those things are and can help you strategize and come up with an offer that stands out,” he said.

Next he suggest you use a credible and update home search app, saying, “It really optimizes the home search process. It makes you more efficient and you can bet your competition is using these home search apps.”

Another tip he is offering is advising buyers to not wait for weekend showings.

While it may be a bit of an inconvenience he encourages people to see home as soon as they are listed even if it’s in the middle of the work week to avoid crowds or other potential competing buyers.

“Chances are you are not competing with so many buyers on the weekend, so it increases your chances of winning,” said Loung.

And lastly, he strongly advises people to not waste their time or money on homes that don’t feed their wants or wishes.

In other words, know what you want.

“That’s going to allow you to again make those tough decisions in order to win that property.”